Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Monday he wants the central bank to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points at the Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting, Bloomberg reported, citing Bostic in a virtual discussion.

“I am still in favor of a 25 basis-point move at the March meeting,” though if monthly inflation prints remains sticky at historically high levels, Bostic would consider a 50-basis-point rate hike.

“One data point that I am looking at in particular is month-to-month change in inflation, Bostic highlighted. "To the extent we start to see that trend down, then I will be comfortable pretty much with a 25 basis-point move. If that continues to persist at elevated levels, or even moves in the other direction, then I am really going to have to look at a 50-basis-point move for March.”

Remember headline consumer price inflation jumped a whopping 7.5% Y/Y in January. Meanwhile, economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the consumer price index to surge 7.8% Y/Y in February.

Bostic emphasized that the Fed's policy actions are based on its data and econometric models, and each meeting of the seven FOMC meetings in 2022 will be important for a possible move in the Fed funds rate. “Every meeting is live for us,” he said. “ As data comes in, we will have to make judgments about what happens at every stage of the way.” Note the probability of a 25-50-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's March meeting is 95.4% compared with 77.9% in the same period a week ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Earlier in February, Bostic said he expected three or four rate hikes in 2022.