10X Genomics added as new short idea at Hedgeye
Feb. 28, 2022 3:57 PM ET10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- 10X Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was added as a new short idea at Hedgeye, which sees a deceleration in NIH funding in terms of new funded scientists, a key input for Hedgeye's revenue forecast.
- Growth peaked in 2020 in rate of change terms, but has been decelerating, according to Hedgeye analyst Tom Tobin.
- "Our revenue momentum trend has been screening TXG as a long into 4Q21 earnings, but the tracking data didn't agree," Tobin said. "With 4Q21 earnings and guidance for 2022, we can see that our tracking data was correct and management's guidance of $600M to $630M in 2021 implies a continued slowdown in penetration. "
- For 2023, Tobin sees TXG revenue hitting $760M vs the current estimate of $832M, which is down from $904M.
- TXG short interest is 4.6%.
- Earlie this month, 10x Genomics hits a 52-week low as Wall Street slashes price target after Q4 results.