TotalEnergies (TTE -7.6%) said it will acquire EnBW's interest in the New York Bight concession, after the partners offered a winning $795M bid in the just-completed U.S. offshore wind lease auction.

TotalEnergies said the lease covers a 132-sq. mile area that could accommodate a generation capacity of at least 3 GW, enough to provide power to ~1M homes; it sees the project coming online by 2028.

The company also will acquire from EnBW the pre-development work undertaken for the upcoming auction off the coast of central California.

"This grand entrance into offshore wind in the U.S. is a major step toward our goal of reaching 100 GW of renewable electricity generation capacity worldwide by 2030," Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said.

TotalEnergies shares have plunged to YTD lows on concerns over its large exposure to Russia, including a 19.4% stake in Novatek, a 20% interest in the Yamal LNG venture and 21.6% in the Arctic LNG 2 project; BP shares are down more than 5% after announcing plans to sell its 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft - if it can find a buyer.