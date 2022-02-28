Workday Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.38B beats by $20M
Feb. 28, 2022 4:04 PM ETWDAYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Workday press release (NASDAQ:WDAY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.38B (+22.1% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Shares +2.3%.
- Subscription Revenues of $1.23 Billion, Up 22.2% Year Over Year;
- 24-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog of $7.98 Billion, Up 22.2% Year Over Year
- Total Subscription Revenue Backlog of $12.81 Billion, Up 26.9% Year Over Year
- Raises Guidance: "Our exceptional fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results reflect the broad-based momentum that we see across the business," said Barbara Larson, chief financial officer, Workday. "Given the strength in our fourth quarter and our optimism that the environment will remain robust for finance and HR transformation initiatives, we are raising our guidance for fiscal 2023 subscription revenue to be in a range of $5.530 billion to $5.550 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 22%. We are also raising our fiscal 2023 non-GAAP operating margin guidance to 18.5%. Our market position has never been stronger, and investing to support long-term growth remains our priority."