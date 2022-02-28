Albertsons stock jumps 7% postmarket on review of potential strategic alternatives
Feb. 28, 2022 4:06 PM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) stock jumped 7% postmarket after the grocery firm said its board commenced a review of potential strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing ACI's growth and maximizing shareholder value.
- The review will include an assessment of various balance sheet optimization and capital return strategies, potential strategic or financial transactions and development of other strategic initiatives to complement ACI's existing businesses, as well as responding to inquiries.
- "The board believes the continuing strength of our business and the scale of our portfolio of assets warrants a deep and considered review of all possible paths towards maximizing value creation,” said Chan Galbato, co-chair of the board.
- The board has not set a timetable for this review, nor has it made any decisions related to any further actions or potential strategic alternatives at this time.