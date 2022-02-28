Zoom Video Communications Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.22, revenue of $1.08B beats by $30M

  • Zoom Video Communications press release (NASDAQ:ZM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $1.08B (+22.4% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Shares -11%.
  • Year-end number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue up approximately 66% year over year
  • Authorization to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of Zoom’s Class A common stock
  • First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023: Total revenue is expected to be between $1.070 billion and $1.075 billion (consensus $1.1B)
  • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $345.0 million and $350.0 million. First quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.86 and $0.88 (consensus $1.04)
    with approximately 309 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Full Fiscal Year 2023: Total revenue is expected to be between $4.530 billion and $4.550 billion (consensus $4.73B)
  • non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $1.430 billion and $1.450 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $3.45 and $3.51 (consensus $4.40B) with approximately 312 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.
