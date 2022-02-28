YETI launches $100M in share repurchase program

Feb. 28, 2022 4:08 PM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • YETI (NYSE:YETI) board authorized the repurchase of up to $100M of its common stock; program is effective immediately and extends through Feb.27, 2023.
  • Repurchases under this program will be funded from YETI’s existing cash position or future cash flows.
  • As of Jan. 1, 2022, YETI had $312.2M in cash and 87.7M shares of common stock outstanding.
  • "Given recent market dynamics, we believe our shares are undervalued and this share buyback provides the ability to take advantage of the current valuation. At the same time, we have the financial flexibility to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities," president & CEO Matt Reintjes commented.
