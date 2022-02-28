PubMatic Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48, revenue of $75.56M
- PubMatic press release (NASDAQ:PUBM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48.
- Revenue of $75.56M (+34.4% Y/Y).
- Shares -20%.
- Outlook: For the first quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $53 million to $55 million, or 25% year over year growth at the mid-point, vs. consensus of $56.66M. Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $14 million to $16 million, representing approximately a 27% to 29% margin.
- For fiscal year 2022, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $282 million to $286 million, representing 25% year over year growth at the mid-point vs. consensus of $283.48M. Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $101 million to $106 million, or 36% to 37% margin.