AppLovin announces $750M share buyback program, $430M acquisition of Wurl

Feb. 28, 2022 4:10 PM ETAPPBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) said its board authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $750M of its class A stock.
  • The share repurchase program is effective immediately.
  • The program does not obligate APP to acquire any particular amount of class A stock and has no expiration date.
  • APP also said it will acquire Wurl, a high-growth software platform in the Connected TV (NYSE:CTV) market, for ~$430M.
  • The acquisition will extend APP's software platform capabilities into the growing CTV market.
  • Wurl is expected to retain its brand and operate independently with its existing management team.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in H1 of 2022 and be funded with ~55% cash and 45% AppLovin equity.
  • APP stock rose 3% aftermarket following the announcement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.