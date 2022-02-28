AppLovin announces $750M share buyback program, $430M acquisition of Wurl
Feb. 28, 2022 4:10 PM ETAPPBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) said its board authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $750M of its class A stock.
- The share repurchase program is effective immediately.
- The program does not obligate APP to acquire any particular amount of class A stock and has no expiration date.
- APP also said it will acquire Wurl, a high-growth software platform in the Connected TV (NYSE:CTV) market, for ~$430M.
- The acquisition will extend APP's software platform capabilities into the growing CTV market.
- Wurl is expected to retain its brand and operate independently with its existing management team.
- The acquisition is expected to close in H1 of 2022 and be funded with ~55% cash and 45% AppLovin equity.
- APP stock rose 3% aftermarket following the announcement.