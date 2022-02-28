Novavax earnings miss on top and bottom lines; stock falls 7% post market
Feb. 28, 2022 4:29 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) missed in its Q4 2021 results on both the top and bottom lines, and shares are trading more than ~7% lower in post-market trading.
- In the quarter, the company's net loss skyrocketed 377% to $846.3M from the year-ago period. Basic and diluted net loss per share was -$11.18, a widening from the -$2.70 in Q4 2020.
- Revenue fell ~21% year over year to $222.2M in the quarter.
- For 2022, Novavax (NVAX) is guiding revenue of $4B-$5B.
- Novavax was hurt in the quarter by a major increase in R&D expenses. They rose 140% to ~$963M compared to the prior-year period.
- However, the company ended 2021 with $1.5B in cash, compared to $553.4M at the end of 2020.
