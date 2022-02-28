Rocket Lab reports Q4 results

Feb. 28, 2022 4:14 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Rocket Lab press release (NASDAQ:RKLB): Q4 Revenue of $27.5M beats by $3.33M.
  • Shares +3.1%.
  • Backlog increased from $183 million at September 30, 2021 to $241 million as of December 30, 2021, and currently stands at $545 million as of February 28, 2022.

  • First Quarter 2022 Guidance:

    • Revenue expected to range between $42 million to $47 million vs. $30M consensus.
    • Expect GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 17% and 30%, respectively.
    • Expect GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses between $38.0 million to $40.0 million, and $21.0 million to $23.0 million, respectively.
    • Expect GAAP Net Loss between $32.5 million and $34.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of negative $3 million to negative $5 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.