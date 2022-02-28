Rocket Lab reports Q4 results
Feb. 28, 2022 4:14 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Rocket Lab press release (NASDAQ:RKLB): Q4 Revenue of $27.5M beats by $3.33M.
- Shares +3.1%.
- Backlog increased from $183 million at September 30, 2021 to $241 million as of December 30, 2021, and currently stands at $545 million as of February 28, 2022.
-
First Quarter 2022 Guidance:
- Revenue expected to range between $42 million to $47 million vs. $30M consensus.
- Expect GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 17% and 30%, respectively.
- Expect GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses between $38.0 million to $40.0 million, and $21.0 million to $23.0 million, respectively.
- Expect GAAP Net Loss between $32.5 million and $34.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of negative $3 million to negative $5 million.