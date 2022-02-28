Uber to speed up sale of Yandex taxi joint-venture: report

Feb. 28, 2022

  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is looking to speed up the sale of its taxi joint-venture with Russian tech company Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), Bloomberg reported.
  • In a statement obtained by the news outlet, Uber is also removing company executives from Yandex's board as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • “In light of recent events, we are actively looking for opportunities to accelerate the sale of our remaining holdings and, in the meantime, will remove our executives from the board of the joint venture,” Uber spokesman Noah Edwardsen told the news outlet.
  • Uber shares ended up 3% on Monday to close at $36.03, while Yandex closed at $18.94.
  • Last week, Uber stopped its operations in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion of the country.
