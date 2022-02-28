Global automakers cut some business with Russia over attack of Ukraine

Feb. 28, 2022

GM CEO Mary Barra Holds Press Conference On Ignition Switch Recall

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Global automakers are suspending business with Russia as part of a broad pushback from the corporate world against Russia's attack on Ukraine.

General Motors (GM -1.5%) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF -5.4%) both announced on Monday suspensions for some business with Russia.

"The loss of life is a tragedy and our overriding concern is for the safety of people in the region," read part of GM's statement.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) has also temporarily suspended deliveries of cars to dealers in Russia until the until the effects of the sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States are clarified. Meanwhile, Swedish automaker Volvo Cars became the first global automaker to fire off full sanctions against Russia over the invasion.

Other actions from automakers with business in Russia are anticipated as well as some potential decisions by auto suppliers.

