Trex Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.02, revenue of $304M beats by $1.36M
Feb. 28, 2022 4:17 PM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Trex press release (NYSE:TREX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $304M (+33% Y/Y) beats by $1.36M.
- CEO update: "First quarter 2022 consolidated net sales are expected to range from $320 million to $330 million, representing 32% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. For the full year 2022, we expect double-digit revenue growth rates with a return to a more normalized seasonal cadence similar to pre-pandemic patterns. We anticipate full-year 2022 incremental EBITDA margin of 30% to 35%, which includes additional investments in marketing and branding now that we have ramped up our new capacity and market inventories have improved. Our capital expenditure guidance for 2022 is $200 million to $220 million."