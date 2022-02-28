PFSweb updates on Nasdaq Listing Status

Feb. 28, 2022 4:17 PM ETPFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) provided an update on its request for a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel and an extended stay of the delisting determination issued by the Nasdaq on Feb.8 caused by delayed filing of its Form 10-Q for Sep.30, 2021 ended.
  • On Feb.15, the company was notified that the hearing has been scheduled for Mar.17 and on Feb.24, it had submitted various written information requested by the Panel in advance of the hearing.
  • At the hearing, the company will present its plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule and request continued listing of its common stock.
