GoodRx falls 30% after announcing $250M stock buyback program, quarterly results
Feb. 28, 2022 4:18 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) announced a $250M share repurchase program of its class A stock, effective immediately.
- Shares are down more than 30% in post-market trading.
- This program may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time at the discretion of its board through the program’s expiration on Feb. 23, 2024.
- GDRX expects to fund repurchases with existing cash and cash equivalents, working capital, cash flow from operations, or funds available through various borrowing arrangements.
- As of Dec. 31, GDRX had cash and cash equivalents of $941.1M.
- The company also reported Q4 results that missed Street estimates.