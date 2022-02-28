HP Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.08, revenue of $17B beats by $480M
Feb. 28, 2022
- HP press release (NYSE:HPQ): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $17B (+9.0% Y/Y) beats by $480M.
- GAAP operating margin of 8%
- Outlook: For the fiscal 2022 second quarter, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.95 to $1.01 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.02 to $1.08 vs. consensus of $1.02
- For fiscal 2022, HP is updating its estimate of GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $3.87 to $4.07 and raising its previous estimate of non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $4.18 to $4.38 vs. consensus of $4.17