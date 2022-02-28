Ameresco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.07, revenue of $415.9M beats by $6.43M
Feb. 28, 2022 4:21 PM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ameresco press release (NYSE:AMRC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $415.9M (+32.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.43M.
- CEO update: "We are pleased to provide guidance for what we expect to be another year of strong growth in 2022. Specifically, we expect revenues in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to $210 million and Non-GAAP EPS to range from $1.85 to $1.95, representing year-over-year growth of 52%, 34% and 26% at the midpoints. During 2022, we anticipate placing between 60 and 80 MWe of energy assets in service, while investing approximately $225 million to $275 million in capital in 2022, the majority of which we expect to fund with non-recourse debt."