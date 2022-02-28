Global Medicare REIT Q4 results reflect rental revenue growth, strong balance sheet

Feb. 28, 2022 4:25 PM ETGlobal Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Global Medicare REIT (NYSE:GMRE) fourth-quarter results were highlighted by rental revenue growth and a strong balance sheet.
  • Q4 rental revenue of $30.31M climbs from $24.89M in Q4 2020.
  • Total revenue of $30.34M in Q4 fell short of the $30.80M consensus and rose from $24.93M in Q4 of last year.
  • Q4 expenses were $25.92M vs. $22.33M in the same period a year ago.
  • Interest expense of $4.80M decreased from $5.06M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDAre of $23.32M climbed from $19.85M in Q4 2020.
  • The company's portfolio was 97.5% occupied and comprised of 4.3M leasable square feet with an annualized base rent of $103.1 million. Its rent coverage ratio was 5.1x.
  • Conference call on March 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Global Medical REIT FFO of $0.24 matched the consensus.
