SailPoint Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.16, revenue of $135.6M beats by $21.82M
Feb. 28, 2022 4:27 PM ETSailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SailPoint Technologies press release (NYSE:SAIL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $135.6M (+31.3% Y/Y) beats by $21.82M.
- Total ARR of $370.4 million, up 48% year-over-year
- Fourth quarter and full year 2021 total revenue of $135.6 million and $439.0 million, up 31% and 20% year-over-year, respectively.
- Fourth quarter and full year 2021 subscription revenue of $78.8 million and $273.2 million, up 41% and 39% year-over-year, respectively.
Q1 2022 Outlook: Total ARR in the range of $393.0 million to $395.0 million,
Revenue in the range of $110.5 million to $112.5 million,
Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $(14.0) million to $(12.0) million,
Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share in the range of $(0.11) to $(0.10).