SailPoint Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.16, revenue of $135.6M beats by $21.82M

  • SailPoint Technologies press release (NYSE:SAIL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $135.6M (+31.3% Y/Y) beats by $21.82M.
  • Total ARR of $370.4 million, up 48% year-over-year
  • Fourth quarter and full year 2021 total revenue of $135.6 million and $439.0 million, up 31% and 20% year-over-year, respectively.
  • Fourth quarter and full year 2021 subscription revenue of $78.8 million and $273.2 million, up 41% and 39% year-over-year, respectively.

  • Q1 2022 Outlook: Total ARR in the range of $393.0 million to $395.0 million,

  • Revenue in the range of $110.5 million to $112.5 million,

  • Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $(14.0) million to $(12.0) million,

  • Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share in the range of $(0.11) to $(0.10).

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.