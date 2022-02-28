BP planning to sell Rosneft stake to ... Rosneft

Model of Oil pump jack near the office building of the russian oil company Rosneft in Samara

blinow61/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Over the weekend, BP (NYSE:BP) announced plans to divest from the Company's ~20% shareholding in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF); after the close Monday, Bloomberg sources indicated BP is planning to sell its ownership stake back to Rosneft.
  • In the current environment, the buyers list for Rosneft shares is short, and the prospect of selling down a 20% stake in the market is similarly unappealing; sources indicated the sale will come at a "huge discount."
  • Majors BP (BP), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) have already announced plans to walk away from Russian domiciled assets. Though, Total (NYSE:TTE) and OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY) carry the most exposure amongst European energy companies, and have been quiet about plans moving forward.
  • Buyers in China and the Middle East, particularly CNOOC (OTCPK:CEOHF), could try and scoop up assets at discounted prices, as few energy companies have the political ability and balance sheet capacity to acquire the assets currently up for sale.
  • It's understandable that Boards feel pressure to divest; however forcing a management team to sell assets to Russia at steep discounts during peak political and energy-market uncertainty neither penalizes Russia nor helps Europe, it's also unlikely to maximize shareholder value.
  • It could be that all of the European majors rid their balance sheets of Russian asset exposure in coming months and years; however, the path taken by each management team will be different, as Companies attempt to balance stakeholder values and shareholder value.
