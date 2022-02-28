Cummins expects 'some impact' on Russia business - Reuters

Cummins (CMI +0.1%) tells Reuters it expects "some impact" to its business in Russia and is preparing for current and anticipated sanctions.

Cummins has an office in Moscow and an agreement with Russian truck maker Kamaz - which is 47% owned by Russian state conglomerate Rostec and supplies parts to Russian military vehicles - to produce engines for the company's fleet of trucks, buses and other heavy machinery.

Deere (DE +3.8%), which opened a manufacturing and parts distribution plant near Moscow in 2010 that was its largest single investment in more than 100 years of doing business in Russia, didn't specify how its business will be impacted, tells Reuters it will abide by any sanctions but does not specify how its business would be affected.

Caterpillar (CAT +0.3%), which also has distribution and manufacturing facilities in Russia, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Cummins shares have been trading near 52-week lows after last week's $3.7B acquisition of auto components manufacturer Meritor.

