Steel Dynamics raises dividend by 31% to $0.34, announces $1.25B buyback

  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) declares $0.34/share quarterly dividend, 30.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.26.
  • Forward yield 1.93%
  • Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
  • The board of directors also authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $1.25 billion of the company's common stock. The authorization is effective immediately and is additive to the previous $1.0 billion program authorized on July 6, 2021, which had $92 million remaining authorized and available for repurchase on February 25, 2022.
