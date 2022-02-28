Singapore edtech Genius Group files for $40M US IPO

Singapore-based edtech Genius Group (GNS) has filed to raise around $40M through an initial public offering in the US.

Genius Group said in a filing that it plans to offer 7.3M shares in the range of $5 to $6 per share. Underwriters will be given a 45-day option to buy up to 1.1M additional shares.

The company intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol GNS. Think Equity is serving as lead bookrunner for the deal.

Genius Group said it expects the deal to generate net proceeds of around $37M, excluding exercise of the underwriters’ option, if the shares are priced at the midpoint of the range at $5.50.

The company plans to use proceeds from the deal to help fund certain acquisitions and further develop its edtech platform. Genius Group provides online and in-person educational services for children and adults.

Genius Group reported 2020 pro forma revenue of $24.2M for 2020.

For a more in-depth look at Genius Group, check out Donovan Jones’s “Genius Group Targets $46 Million US IPO”.