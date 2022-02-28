Leidos nabs $11.5B Defense Enclave Services contract from DISA

Feb. 28, 2022 4:36 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) trades 3.1% higher after-hours on receiving the Defense Enclave Services contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).
  • The single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a total estimated value of $11.5B and a 4-year base period of performance followed by three 2-year option periods.
  • Through digital modernization and transformation, the Defense Enclave Service contract will unify the DAFAs (Defense Agencies and Field Activities) on a common network architecture to provide mission services focused on enhanced user experience, improved security, and network reliability.
