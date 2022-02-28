Post announces final distribution for BellRing interest spin-off
Feb. 28, 2022 4:42 PM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Post (NYSE:POST) announced the final distribution ratio for the anticipated spin-off of 80.1% of Post’s interest in BellRing Brands to Post shareholders.
- The news of reducing its position came in first in October 2021.
- Post is expected to distribute 78M shares of BellRing Distribution on a pro rata basis to Post shareholders.
- Based on the number of shares of Post common stock outstanding as of Feb.25, 2022, Post shareholders will receive 1.267788 shares of New BellRing common stock for each share of Post common stock held.
- Post expects the distribution to be completed in March 2022.