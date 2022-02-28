HP ticks higher as Q1 earnings top expectations

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) ticked higher in after-hours trading after the IT company posted better-than-expected revenue and said 2022 earnings would top estimates.

The Enrique Lores-led HP earned $1.10 per share on $17.03 billion in revenue during the first-quarter, compared to estimates of $1.02 per share and $16.52 billion in sales.

“We once again delivered strong top and bottom-line results with record revenue driven by strong demand and our leadership in hybrid,” said Lores, HP President and Chief Executive, in a statement.

The company saw double-digit growth in a number of areas, including gaming, peripherals, workforce stations and industrial graphics, Lores added.

HP shares ticked higher to $34.50 in after-hours trading on back of the results.

Palo Alto, California-based HP issued guidance for the second-quarter, saying it sees earnings between $1.02 and $1.08 per share, compared to estimates of $1.02 per share.

For the full-year, HP said earnings should be between $4.18 and $4.38 per share, compared to estimates of $4.17 per share.

The company is hosting a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, research firm Canalys found that HP once again topped PC sales for 2021, besting Dell, Apple and Lenovo.

