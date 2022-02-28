Rocket Lab USA selects Virginia for Neutron launch site, manufacturing complex

Feb. 28, 2022 4:43 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) selected Wallops Island, Virginia for its first launch site and extensive manufacturing and operations facilities for its 8-ton payload class reusable Neutron rocket.
  • The Neutron Production Complex will be home to a rocket production, assembly, and integration facility, as well as a dedicated launch pad for the Neutron rocket on the southern end of Wallops Island.
  • RKLB selected Virginia as the location of its Neutron expansion on the strength of the extensive support from the Commonwealth of Virginia.
  • As part of the Commonwealth’s proposal, $30M has been set aside for infrastructure and operational systems improvements to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport where the Neutron launch site will be located, along with $15M from the MEI Approval Commission in site improvements and building construction in support of Neutron.
  • The Neutron Production Complex is expected to create as many as 250 jobs in Virginia.
  • RKLB expects to begin construction on the Neutron Production Complex in Virginia promptly.
  • Commercial and govt. interest in Neutron is strong and includes a recent $24M development contract granted by the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command.
  • Neutron expansion will continue throughout the U.S. as the program develops toward first launch.
