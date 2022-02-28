LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) soared 11% in after hours trading after activist hedge fund Starboard Value disclosed owning an 8.5% stake and its intention to nominate directors to the board.

Starboard on Friday sent a letter to LivePerson to nominate four directors for the company's board, according to a 13D filing. Starboard intends to engage in discussions with management and the board regarding representation and the composition of the issuer's board.

Starboard Value, run by Jeff Smith, nominated Peter A. Feld, John R. McCormack, Vanessa Pegueros and Yael Zheng to the LivePerson board, according to the filing.

The Starboard stake and potential proxy fight comes after LivePerson shares plunged 26% on Friday after the tech firm reported its Q4 financial results. The results caused at least 10 sell-side research firms to downgrade the shares including JPMorgan, Craig-Hallum, Evercore ISI, Needham, KeyBanc, William Blair and others.

Needham downgraded LivePerson to a hold rating, citing a FY22 revenue outlook weighed down by growth headwinds related to the company's gainshare and Bella Health offerings.

"While we like the shift towards more profitable growth, we expect the stock to be in the penalty box in the near term while management works to rebuild investor trust through consistent quarterly execution of this new strategy," Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald wrote in a note.

LivePerson (LPSN) didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha email request for comment.

LivePerson (LPSN) shares have now fallen 43% through the close today. LivePerson short interest is 12%.

Activist investor Jana Partners earlier this month reported a stake in LivePerson in its latest 13F filing, accumulating about 455,000 shares in Q4.