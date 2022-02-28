Orion Engineered Carbons opens new line in Italy for specialty & technical rubber customers
Feb. 28, 2022 4:50 PM ETOrion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) commissioned the first new reactor for carbon black production in the European Union in 40+ years at its plant in Italy, and this week will begin commercial sales with the line.
- The new line at the facility in the northern city of Ravenna produces both specialty and technical rubber carbon blacks, primarily for the European market.
- Additional investments at the plant include a new co-generation facility to convert waste heat into electricity, generating up to 120 MWh of green electricity per year.