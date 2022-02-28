Japan stays top holder of U.S. securities, followed by the U.K.

Feb. 28, 2022 4:50 PM ETTAPR, EGF, PLW, GOVTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

United States Treasury

JTSorrell/iStock via Getty Images

  • Japan continued to hold the most U.S. securities of any foreign country as of June 30, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Treasury disclosed on Monday.
  • The survey said the total value of foreign holdings of U.S. securities increased to $27.3T from from $22.0T at June 30, 2020.
  • Japan held $2.77T of U.S. securities, followed by the U.K., which held $2.63T and Cayman Islands, with $2.47T of holdings. Luxembourg held the fourth spot with $2.30T. And Canada rounded out the top five with $1.98T of U.S. securities.
  • Mainland China, once the top holder of U.S. securities, held $1.58T of U.S. securities at mid-year 2021.
  • Some relevant U.S. Treasury ETFs: GOVT, PLW, EGF, TAPR.
  • Previously (May 2, 2021), Foreign investors stocked up on U.S. securities during the pandemic
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.