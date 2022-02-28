Japan stays top holder of U.S. securities, followed by the U.K.
- Japan continued to hold the most U.S. securities of any foreign country as of June 30, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Treasury disclosed on Monday.
- The survey said the total value of foreign holdings of U.S. securities increased to $27.3T from from $22.0T at June 30, 2020.
- Japan held $2.77T of U.S. securities, followed by the U.K., which held $2.63T and Cayman Islands, with $2.47T of holdings. Luxembourg held the fourth spot with $2.30T. And Canada rounded out the top five with $1.98T of U.S. securities.
- Mainland China, once the top holder of U.S. securities, held $1.58T of U.S. securities at mid-year 2021.
- Some relevant U.S. Treasury ETFs: GOVT, PLW, EGF, TAPR.
