Acadia Pharma down 6% after hours after earnings misses
Feb. 28, 2022 4:52 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) are down ~6% in post-market trading after its Q4 2021 results missed on the top and bottom lines.
- Net loss narrowed in the quarter 36% to ~$43.1M. Diluted and basic loss per share was -$0.27 compared to -$0.42 in Q4 2020.
- Revenue increased 8% year over year to $130.8M.
- Total operating expenses decreased ~7% year over year to $175.4M.
- Acadia (ACAD) set 2022 sales guidance of its Parkinson's disease psychosis treatment Nuplazid (pimavanserin) of $510M-$560M.
