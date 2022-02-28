GoodRx slips after Q4 miss and soft guidance

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX), a health-tech firm that offers a prescription drug price comparison tool, has crashed ~28% in the post market Monday after the company reported lower than expected financials for Q4 2021 and sets its growth outlook below Street forecasts.

However, California-based company announced up to $250M worth of share buyback program which is set to take effect immediately.

Revenue for the quarter rose ~39% to reach $213.3M, marking a slowdown from the average growth of ~34% YoY recorded in the first three quarters of 2021. Total revenue for 2021 climbed ~35% YoY slower than ~42% YoY growth in the prior year.

Main contributor to the topline, Prescription Transactions Revenue climbed ~21% YoY and ~22% YoY to $158.8M and $593.4M, during fourth-quarter and full-year, respectively.

Meanwhile, monthly active consumers and subscription plans increased ~14% YoY and ~51% YoY to reach 6.4M and 1,210K at the end of the quarter, respectively.

However, the net loss for the quarter and full year contracted ~87% YoY and ~91% YoY to $39.9M and $25.3M, driven by ~90% YoY and ~67% YoY decline in G&A expenses that reached $35.4M and $154.7M, respectively.

For Q1 2022, GoodRx (GDRX) projects ~$200M revenue indicating ~25% YoY growth compared to ~42% YoY growth in the consensus. The full-year forecast at ~23% YoY growth has fallen short of the current Street forecasts indicating ~36% YoY growth.

