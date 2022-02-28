Sienna Senior Living announces new acquisitions, $75M bought deal public offering
Feb. 28, 2022 5:02 PM ETLWSCFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) provided an update on its acquisition activity and announced the launch of a $75M equity offering, on a bought deal basis
- LWSCF will purchase Woods Park Care Centre, which is managed LWSCF, for $26M. The addition of the center further expands Sienna's footprint in Ontario and in markets within close proximity to the Greater Toronto Area.
- LWSCF is currently in advanced negotiations to acquire a 50% interest in a new private-pay retirement residence in Saskatchewan. Sienna intends to act as manager of the property and earn a management fee.
- If completed, the acquisition would be complementary to the previously announced acquisition of senior living assets.
- Aggregate purchase price for all the above acquisitions is expected to be ~$216M at Sienna's proportionate ownership interest.
- LWSCF expects the acquisitions to be accretive to Sienna's operating FFO and adj. FFO per share on a leverage neutral basis.
- The acquisitions are being financed through a combination of net proceeds of bought deal public offering, an acquisition term loan for up to $150M that LWSCF expects to refinance post-closing, the assumption of ~$11M existing mortgage on Woods Park, proceeds from the sale of Rideau Retirement Residence and Camilla Care Community, and draws on existing credit facilities.
- LWSCF announced a deal with a syndicate of underwriters, under which the underwriters agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 5M shares at $15/share for gross proceeds of $75M.
- The company also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 750K shares at the offering price to cover the underwriters' over-allocation position, no later than 30 days after the closing of the offering.
- Sienna expects the completion of the acquisition of the retirement portfolio and, if a deal is executed with respect thereto, the Saskatchewan Residence to occur in late Q2, and Woods Park to occur in Q4.