BigCommerce falls 15% after missing estimates, guides below Q1 consensus
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) fell 15% after reporting Q4 EPS loss of $0.17 missing estimate by 5 cents.
Total revenue was $64.9 million, up 50% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Total annual revenue run-rate (NYSE:ARR) as of December 31, 2021 was $268.7 million, up 48% compared to December 31, 2020.
Subscription revenue was $46.9 million, up 58% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Metrics:
Q122 Outlook: Total revenue between $61.9M and $65.1M (consensus: $63.84M); Non-GAAP operating loss between ($11.5) million and ($13.5) million.
FY22 Outlook: Total revenue between $271.6M and $283.6M (consensus: $277.19M) translating into a year-over-year growth rate of 24% and 29%, or 27% at the midpoint; Non-GAAP operating loss between ($45.9) million and ($53.9) million.
Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.