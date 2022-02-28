BigCommerce falls 15% after missing estimates, guides below Q1 consensus

Feb. 28, 2022 5:04 PM ETBIGCBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) fell 15% after reporting Q4 EPS loss of $0.17 missing estimate by 5 cents.

Total revenue was $64.9 million, up 50% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total annual revenue run-rate (NYSE:ARR) as of December 31, 2021 was $268.7 million, up 48% compared to December 31, 2020.

Subscription revenue was $46.9 million, up 58% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Metrics:

Q122 Outlook: Total revenue between $61.9M and $65.1M (consensus: $63.84M); Non-GAAP operating loss between ($11.5) million and ($13.5) million.

FY22 Outlook: Total revenue between $271.6M and $283.6M (consensus: $277.19M) translating into a year-over-year growth rate of 24% and 29%, or 27% at the midpoint; Non-GAAP operating loss between ($45.9) million and ($53.9) million.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Press Release, Presentation

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.