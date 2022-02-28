Fannie Mae reports 8.6% growth in January Guaranty Book of Business, higher M/M

  • Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) reported its January 2022 Monthly Summary wherein Guaranty Book of Business increased at a compound annualized rate of 8.6% in January.
  • This is in comparison to 7% growth in December's Guaranty Book of Business.
  • The Conventional Single-Family Serious Delinquency Rate decreased 8 basis points to 1.17% while Multifamily Serious Delinquency Rate decreased 3 basis points to 0.39% in January.
  • As of Jan. 31, 2022, 0.6% of Fannie Mae's Single-Family Conventional Guaranty Book of Business based on unpaid principal balance and loan count was in active forbearance, the vast majority of which were related to COVID-19; 11% of these loans in forbearance were current.
  • In January 2022, Fannie Mae issued re-securitizations that were backed by $15.8B in Freddie Mac securities.
  • As of Jan. 31, 2022, Fannie Mae's maximum exposure to Freddie Mac collateral that was included in outstanding Fannie Mae re-securitizations was $222.2B.
