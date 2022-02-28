FS KKR Capital Q4 earnings beat on higher fee, interest income

  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) fourth-quarter results reflected growth in fee and interest income, contributing to better-than expected net investment income.
  • Q4 net investment income of $0.65 per share topped the $0.60 consensus and ticked higher from $0.64 in the third quarter.
  • Q4 net asset value of $27.17 per share vs. $27.14 in Q3.
  • Q4 net debt to equity ratio of 107% compared with 103% in Q3.
  • Total fair value of investments were $16.10B of which 71% was invested in senior secured notes, up from $15.82M in the previous quarter.
  • Conference call on March 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • In January, FS KKR Capital priced $500M of its notes offering.
