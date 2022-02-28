HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Chief Executive Enrique Lores said that in accordance with U.S. issued sanctions, the IT and PC provider has suspended shipments to Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

Speaking on the company's earnings call, Lores added that the company is preparing for a "range of outcomes," noting that the situation is fluid, but the company is hoping for peace.

The 56-year-old Lores also said he had "great confidence" in the company's operations teams in their ability to manage the situation.

Lores also said that HP is trying to optimize the company's product mix amid the component shortage in the tech industry, notably semiconductors.

For the first-quarter, HP earned $1.10 per share on $17.03 billion in revenue, compared to estimates of $1.02 per share and $16.52 billion in sales. The company saw double-digit growth in a number of areas, including gaming, peripherals, workforce stations and industrial graphics.

For the full-year, HP said earnings should be between $4.18 and $4.38 per share, compared to estimates of $4.17 per share.

HP shares ticked lower to $34.20 in after-hours trading on back of the results.

Palo Alto, California-based HP issued guidance for the second-quarter, saying it sees earnings between $1.02 and $1.08 per share, compared to estimates of $1.02 per share.

Earlier this month, research firm Canalys found that HP once again topped PC sales for 2021, besting Dell, Apple and Lenovo.