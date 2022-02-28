3D Systems stock surges on Q4 earnings beat; guides FY22 rev within consensus
Feb. 28, 2022 5:11 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) shares have climbed ~15% after-hours after the 3D printing company delivered Q4 earnings beats and issued a FY22 rev guidance within consensus.
- Quarterly revenue of $150.9M (-12.6% Y/Y) topped estimates by $6.97M, while adjusted EPS came at $0.09, also beating consensus.
- The drop in revenues was a result of business divested during 2021. When excluding revenue from divestitures, the business reported double-digit growth of 13.1% over the same period last year.
- 3D Systems narrowed its losses, incurring Q4 net loss of -$6.2M vs. -$19.8M in Q420.
- Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 44.1% compared to 42.9% in the same period last year.
- FY21 results: Revenue grew 10.5% Y/Y to $615.6M. Adjusted for divestitures, revenue increased 31.8% Y/Y. Net income totaled $322.1M, up from 2020 loss of -$149.6M.
- The additive manufacturing firm guided for FY22 revenue in the range of $570M and $630M, vs. $575.55M consensus. Full-year non-GAAP gross margins is projected to be between 40% to 44%.