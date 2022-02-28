3D Systems stock surges on Q4 earnings beat; guides FY22 rev within consensus

Feb. 28, 2022 5:11 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

financial graph on technology abstract background

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) shares have climbed ~15% after-hours after the 3D printing company delivered Q4 earnings beats and issued a FY22 rev guidance within consensus.
  • Quarterly revenue of $150.9M (-12.6% Y/Y) topped estimates by $6.97M, while adjusted EPS came at $0.09, also beating consensus.
  • The drop in revenues was a result of business divested during 2021. When excluding revenue from divestitures, the business reported double-digit growth of 13.1% over the same period last year.
  • 3D Systems narrowed its losses, incurring Q4 net loss of -$6.2M vs. -$19.8M in Q420.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 44.1% compared to 42.9% in the same period last year.
  • FY21 results: Revenue grew 10.5% Y/Y to $615.6M. Adjusted for divestitures, revenue increased 31.8% Y/Y. Net income totaled $322.1M, up from 2020 loss of -$149.6M.
  • The additive manufacturing firm guided for FY22 revenue in the range of $570M and $630M, vs. $575.55M consensus. Full-year non-GAAP gross margins is projected to be between 40% to 44%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.