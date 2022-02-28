TaskUs jumps 9% after revenue beat, guidance above consensus mark: Q4 Results
Feb. 28, 2022 5:18 PM ETTaskUs, Inc. (TASK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is up 9% in late session trading after beating revenue estimates in fourth quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $226.8M (+63.4% Y/Y) beats consensus by $10.81M. Full year's total revenue of $760.7M, representing 59.1% Y/Y.
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $56.15M (+70.5% Y/Y) with margin of 24.8% vs. 23.7% in the same period prior year.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income increased 85.1% Y/Y to $37.06M with margin of 16.3%.
- Net Revenue Retention rate of 141%. The company added 41 new clients in 2021, achieving a new client win rate of 49%.
- GAAP EPS of $0.17; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 in-line.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $229.0 to $232.2M vs. consensus of $217.01M. That is to represent revenue growth of 50.8% Y/Y at the midpoint of the range. Adjusted EBITDA margin to be ~22.5%.
- FY 2022 Outlook: Revenue to be in the range of $980M to $1B, reflecting growth of 30.1% Y/Y at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA margin to be ~23%.