Semiconductor solutions developer, Ambarella plummets 19% despite surging Q4 revenue
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shows a 45% surge in revenue for Q4 to $90.2M, in line with the expectations.
- GAAPGross margin was 63.5%, compared with 60.8% last year.
- Non-GAAP Gross margin was 64.8%, vs. 61.4% prior.
Q1 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be between $88.5M -91.5M; Gross margin is expected to be between 63-64%; Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $41.0M-43.0M
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats consensus by $0.03.
“Fiscal 2022 was an inflection year with record revenue and numerous milestones achieved. Computer vision revenue tripled and exceeded 25% of total revenue, driving our blended average selling price higher and fueling expansion of non-GAAP operating margin from 4% in fiscal 2021 to 19% in fiscal 2022. We acquired HD radar leader Oculii, and in fiscal 2023 our first 5nm SoC, CV5, is expected to generate revenue and CV3, our second 5nm SoC targeting the automotive domain controller market, is expected to sample,” said Fermi Wang, President and CEO.
During the last month, stock was upgraded to overweight at Wells Fargo for a 25% upside potential.
