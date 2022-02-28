Groupon slips 9% as Q4 earnings show customers, revenues dipped
Feb. 28, 2022 5:19 PM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has slipped 9.3% postmarket after its fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations on top and bottom lines.
- Revenue fell 35% to $223.2 million. The company notes that not only was demand lower for its Goods category, but changing Goods from a first-party marketplace to a third-party marketplace meant presenting service revenue on a net basis rather than gross.
- Gross profit rose 9% to $194.8 million, and net income from continuing operations rose to $30.3 million from $14 million. Attributable net income rose similarly, to $29.4 million from $14 million.
- Customers declined quarter-over-quarter: In North America, active customers dipped slightly to 14.8 million; internationally, active customers fell 6% to 8.5 million.
- "In 2021, the team did a great job navigating the continued impact of COVID-19 on both our customers and merchant partners and managing the dynamics that were within Groupon's control in our core Local category," says CEO Kedar Deshpande. "In 2022, we will be moving with a sense of urgency to build an even deeper understanding of our marketplace dynamics and the most important elements of our customer and merchant partner value propositions."
- The company also returned to cash generation in the quarter, it notes, reaching $19 million in free cash flow. Operating cash flow was $31 million.
- Cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31 came to $498.7 million, including $100 million of outstanding borrowings under revolving credit.
- Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.