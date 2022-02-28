AMC Entertainment names new operations & development chief, chief marketing officer
Feb. 28, 2022 5:19 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced a long-planned succession within its executive team.
- Current SVP, Development and International, Dan Ellis is promoted to new EVP, Chief Operations & Development Officer; Ellis succeeds John McDonald, who is retiring as the head of U.S. Operations after a 47-year movie theatre career, all with AMC.
- Also, it has selected Eliot Hamlisch as EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, after an extensive national search, succeeding Stephen Colanero, who is retiring after 12 distinguished and innovation-filled years as the CMO at AMC.
- Eliot Hamlisch joins AMC from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts with most recent role being EVP, Loyalty and Revenue Optimization