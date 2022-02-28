Endo down 6% in post market despite earnings beating on top and bottom lines

  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are down 6% in after-hours trading despite reporting Q4 2021 earnings results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 in Q4 2021 was an improvement from the $0.84 seen in Q4 2020,
  • Revenue increased 4% in the quarter to $789.4M compared to the prior-year period.
  • The company's Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease treatment, Xiaflex (collagenase clostridium histolyticum), its best-selling drug, had revenue of $120.1M in Q4, an 14% increase from the prior-year period.
  • Endo (ENDP) ended the year with $1.5B in cash.
  • The company has been subject to many lawsuits and settlements related to the opioid epidemic.
