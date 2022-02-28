Zynerba Pharma gets orphan drug designation from European Commission for Zygel in FXS
Feb. 28, 2022 5:26 PM ETZynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) said the European Commission granted orphan drug designation to cannabidiol, the active ingredient in its transdermal gel Zygel, for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome (NYSEARCA:FXS).
- The designation potentially provides certain benefits to ZYNE, including 10-year EU market exclusivity upon regulatory approval, if received, reductions in EMA application fees, and access to protocol assistance.
- ZYNE is currently enrolling patients in RECONNECT, a confirmatory pivotal Phase 3 trial of Zygel in children and adolescents with FXS, and continues to expect topline results from this trial in H2 of 2023.
- U.S. FDA had granted orphan drug status for cannabidiol as a treatment of FXS and 22q.11.2 deletion syndrome.
- Last month, ZYNE said it would not explore Zygel against developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.