Metromile policies in force rise during Q4, while average annual premium falls Q/Q
Feb. 28, 2022 5:36 PM ETMetromile, Inc. (MILE), LMNDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE), the digital auto insurance platform that agreed in November to be acquired by Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) reported Q4 policies in force increased to 98,416 at Dec. 31, 2021 from 95,238 at Sept. 30.
- Average annual premium per policy of $1,184 at Q4 end, down from $1,197 at Sept. 30, 2021.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, one-year new customer retention was 60% for policies that completed their second term in Q4 2021, down from 65% at Sept. 30, 2021.
- Q4 accident loss ratio was 75.1% in 2021 vs. 81.6% in Q3.
- Direct earned premium in the quarter was $29.0M, up from $28.5M in Q3.
- Metromile (MILE) stock was unchanged in after-hours trading, while Lemonade (LMND) shares fell 1.4%.
- Total costs and expenses of $50.4M fell from $67.7M in Q3.
- Q4 net loss of $44.8M widened from a loss of $26.8M in Q3 and narrowed from -$83.7M in Q4 2020.
- Revenue of $28.3M dropped from $30.0M in Q3 and increased from $10.7M in the year-ago quarter.
- Metromile (MILE) shareholders approved its proposed merger agreement with Lemonade (LMND) on Feb. 1.