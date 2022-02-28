L3Harris Technologies bags $3.69B Navy contract for portable radios and ancillary parts
Feb. 28, 2022 5:45 PM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is awarded an estimated cumulative $3.69B ID/IQ, firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of Portable Radios and Ancillary Parts Program.
- The procurement includes fielding of handheld, manpack, fixed mount/vehicular and base-station radios that fulfill Office of the Chief of Naval Operations-approved legacy tactical, portable radio requirements, including high-frequency, very-high frequency, ultra-high frequency, line-of-sight and satellite communications requirements for secure/nonsecure voice and data communications, DAMA-IW and emergency communications for ships.
- Work will be performed at L3Harris Corporate office in Rochester, New York.
- The period of performance will consist of a five-year ordering period; work could continue through February 2027.
- The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command is the contracting activity.