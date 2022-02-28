Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) pushed to a 12% gain in Monday's trading, as alternative energy stocks including Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) all rallied in response to the escalating military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Along with solar companies, the stocks attracted investors looking for ways to prosper in the current down market, calculating that Russia's actions will induce governments to invest more in renewable energy to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

"There's a realization that Europe has to move away from dependency on Russian oil and gas and one way to achieve that is renewables," Deepa Venkateswaran, an analyst at Bernstein Autonomous, tells Bloomberg. "Now it's not just about decarbonization, but also about security of supply."

The sector also got a lift from Chevron's $3.15B deal to acquire Renewable Energy Fuels at a 40% premium over Friday's closing price.

Wall Street analysts generally like Plug Power, with a wide majority rating the stock a Buy or Strong Buy; Morgan Stanley recently defended Plug, saying the company's fundamentals were intact and the stock's weakness was unwarranted, but analysts at Truist slashed their price target for Plug to $27 from $44 and cut PTs on several solar stocks, citing U.S. policy uncertainty and a shift in investor risk premiums for all alt energy names.

Despite Monday's strong showing, Plug shares have shed 20% YTD and 48% during the past year.