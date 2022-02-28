Preferred Apartment Communities Q4 beat helped by portfolio, loan book growth
Feb. 28, 2022 5:53 PM ETPreferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) beat fourth quarter consensus estimates, highlighted by growth in its portfolio and loan book.
- The REIT did not issue 2022 guidance due to the pending acquisition by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.
- Q4 rental and other property revenues were $95.91M, down from $107.54M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 operating expenses of $83.04M slides from $95.43M in the same period a year ago.
- Q4 net gain on sale of real estate was $12.36M, down from $20.19M in Q4 of last year.
- Operating income of $34.93M fell from $45.43M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 interest expense of $23.28M declined from $27.95M the year-ago quarter.
- Real estate loan investments on its balance sheet were $196.42M in Q4, down from $279.89M in Q4 2020.
- Earlier, Preferred Apartment Communities FFO of $1.10 topped the $1.07 consensus.