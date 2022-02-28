SailPoint Technologies stock soars aftermarket as Q4 results top Street view

Feb. 28, 2022 5:53 PM ETSAILBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Data scientists. Male programmer using laptop analyzing and developing in various information on futuristic virtual interface screen. Algorithm. marketing and deep learning of artificial intelligence

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) stock soared 8% postmarket after the company reported Q4 results that topped Street estimates.
  • Q4 revenue grew 31.3% Y/Y to $135.6M. Subscription revenue, which accounted for more than half the total revenue, rose 41% to $78.8M.
  • Total ARR at Dec. 31 was $370.4M, up 48% Y/Y.
  • SAIL expects Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.11-0.10. Consensus EPS estimate is -$0.05.
  • Q1 revenue is expected to be $110.5M-112.5M, above consensus estimate of $107.78M. Total ARR is projected to be $393M-395M.
  • SAIL expects 2022 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.29-0.23. Consensus EPS estimate is -$0.06.
  • 2022 revenue is expected to be $513M-521M, well above consensus estimate of $486.81M. SaaS revenue is projected to be $197M-201M, while total ARR is estimated at $516M-524M.
  • “Our performance throughout 2021 has reinforced our belief that SaaS-based identity security is a top investment priority for enterprises. We expect another strong year of growth in 2022 and will be investing in our product development and go-to-market teams to enable us to fully capitalize on our market opportunity over the long-term,” said CEO Mark McClain.
