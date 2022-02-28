SailPoint Technologies stock soars aftermarket as Q4 results top Street view
Feb. 28, 2022 5:53 PM ETSAILBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) stock soared 8% postmarket after the company reported Q4 results that topped Street estimates.
- Q4 revenue grew 31.3% Y/Y to $135.6M. Subscription revenue, which accounted for more than half the total revenue, rose 41% to $78.8M.
- Total ARR at Dec. 31 was $370.4M, up 48% Y/Y.
- SAIL expects Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.11-0.10. Consensus EPS estimate is -$0.05.
- Q1 revenue is expected to be $110.5M-112.5M, above consensus estimate of $107.78M. Total ARR is projected to be $393M-395M.
- SAIL expects 2022 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.29-0.23. Consensus EPS estimate is -$0.06.
- 2022 revenue is expected to be $513M-521M, well above consensus estimate of $486.81M. SaaS revenue is projected to be $197M-201M, while total ARR is estimated at $516M-524M.
- “Our performance throughout 2021 has reinforced our belief that SaaS-based identity security is a top investment priority for enterprises. We expect another strong year of growth in 2022 and will be investing in our product development and go-to-market teams to enable us to fully capitalize on our market opportunity over the long-term,” said CEO Mark McClain.